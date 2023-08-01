Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Drops By 13.5%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 437,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Trading Down 5.2 %

APEI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 346.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 89.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Public Education by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.