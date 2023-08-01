Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Decreases By 6.8%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC stock remained flat at $29.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,218,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,988. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Further Reading

