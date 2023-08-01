Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Decreases By 10.9%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arhaus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ARHS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 316,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,346. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.53.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.35 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 86.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $1,343,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

