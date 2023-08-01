Short Interest in Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Expands By 9.3%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 622,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Arizona Metals from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMCF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 154,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

