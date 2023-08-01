Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Decreases By 15.9%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $2,773,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

