Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Increases By 14.0%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth $184,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 0.8 %

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Shares of BWMX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 102,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,722. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.