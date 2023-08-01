Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Grows By 13.8%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. 2,363,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

