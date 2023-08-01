Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Drops By 14.6%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $12.65 during trading on Tuesday. 128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

