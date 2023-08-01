Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Grows By 13.7%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CSL traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $278.35. The company had a trading volume of 465,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,462. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

