Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Decreases By 7.2%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,300 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 879,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.5 days.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CESDF stock remained flat at $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.41.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CES Energy Solutions

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

