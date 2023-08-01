Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Grows By 6.8%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,159. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.36.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $898,491.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $31,057,979. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $11,217,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.