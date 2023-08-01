Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Expands By 18.3%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE:DX opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,228.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.