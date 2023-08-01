Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Declines By 8.4%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRFHF stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $800.00. 4,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $744.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.59. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $439.80 and a fifty-two week high of $808.31.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

