Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Expands By 14.3%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in First United during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in First United by 53.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in First United by 163.5% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 70,723 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in First United by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First United by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First United Stock Performance

First United Announces Dividend

Shares of First United stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,020. First United has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. First United’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

