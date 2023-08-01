Short Interest in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rises By 14.2%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 551,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 2.58. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

