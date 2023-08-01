Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Expands By 15.4%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

FULTP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,764. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

