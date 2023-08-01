Short Interest in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expands By 13.9%

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HCA traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $273.87. 1,226,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,751. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.92 and a 200-day moving average of $270.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

