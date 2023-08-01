Short Interest in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Declines By 16.7%

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $260,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $1,559,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 137.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 47,208 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 188.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Down 0.9 %

ITAQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.45.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

