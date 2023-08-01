Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Decreases By 8.5%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE IR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,070. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $839,549,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

