Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Grows By 13.6%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 700,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

