Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Expands By 11.7%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,018.0 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
ISUZF remained flat at $13.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
