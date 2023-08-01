Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Expands By 11.7%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,018.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

ISUZF remained flat at $13.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.