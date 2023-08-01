Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Expands By 16.1%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,130,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 21,653,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.