Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Drops By 12.8%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jiayin Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ JFIN traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,142. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Jiayin Group Announces Dividend

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 135.07% and a net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jiayin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Jiayin Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jiayin Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Recommended Stories

