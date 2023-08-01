Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Decreases By 7.0%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,573 shares of company stock worth $1,263,589 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Kirby by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. 324,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,888. Kirby has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

