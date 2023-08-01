Short Interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Increases By 13.0%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 591,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of LTRPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,879. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,570,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80,248 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% during the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 982,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.