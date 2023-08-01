Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Trading Down 7.3%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.45 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 676,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 595,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,447,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 1,168.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $262,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

