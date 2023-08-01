Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Silgan were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.