Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3712 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SGAPY opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Singapore Telecommunications
