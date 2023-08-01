Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3712 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SGAPY opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.