SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $275.09 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $275.09 million and $13.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,772.67 or 1.00014636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002214 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21596818 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $18,901,865.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.