Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 13,425,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,004,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 9,254,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

