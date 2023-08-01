Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

SKX opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

