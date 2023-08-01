SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 89,021,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,626,953. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

