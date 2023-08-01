Somerset Capital Management LLP Has $50.31 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Somerset Capital Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 869,499 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 8.0% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.35.

NYSE SE traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. 3,066,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

