Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. Sonoco Products also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.8 %

SON traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. 1,097,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SON shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $338,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

