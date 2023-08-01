SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 161.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 11,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,539. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 112,296 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 105,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the period. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

