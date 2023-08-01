Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Buys $70,962.36 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $70,962.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,061.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 209 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $7,576.25.

On Monday, July 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,933 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $69,588.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $89,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 6 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $213.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Joseph Stilwell bought 250 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,687.50.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 7,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.09 per share, for a total transaction of $255,675.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,045.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,612.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 9,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.66. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 55.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

