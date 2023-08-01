Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUV. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. 6,222,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,318,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 888,161 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 712,505 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

