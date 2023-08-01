Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $33.35. 5,019,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,619. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.