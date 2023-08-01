Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 2.3 %

Tesla stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,390,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,234,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.