Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.58. 4,475,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,457,029. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.51. The company has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,255 shares of company stock valued at $27,602,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

