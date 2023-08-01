SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Down 4.2%

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.88). 1,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.92).

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

