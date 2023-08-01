SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,786,000. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after buying an additional 2,550,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after buying an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,544,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. 2,724,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,007. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

