SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. 2,378,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

