SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) is Affinia Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

