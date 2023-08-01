SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Holdings Raised by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 161.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 1,219,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,672.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 488,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. 3,431,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,316. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.