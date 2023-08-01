Spin Master (TOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$367.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.27 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 11.45%.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TOY stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.96. 30,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$30.63 and a twelve month high of C$48.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.67.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.25.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Further Reading

