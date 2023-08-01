Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 741,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

