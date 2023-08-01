Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NYSE SPOT traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.16. 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,971. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after buying an additional 495,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

