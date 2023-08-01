Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells $22,162.62 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $22,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,317.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 694,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,345. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
