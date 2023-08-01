Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells $22,162.62 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $22,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,317.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 694,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,345. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

