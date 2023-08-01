Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.68-2.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. 2,846,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $40.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

